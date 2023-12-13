MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis daycare worker accused of aggravated child abuse in May was booked into jail Wednesday on another child abuse charge.

Joe Craig, 31, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday. Records show he was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 28.

Craig was previously employed by the Academy of Future Leaders on Madison Avenue. At that time, the daycare was in a partnership with University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

The father of a 2-year-old child at that daycare said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after injuries he sustained May 18. According to state documents, the daycare’s staff said the child received a scratch on his neck while playing that morning then he vomited later in the day.

Craig already faced two charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in the May incident. He was arrested in June, and was released on a $200,000 bond.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Craig’s new charge was related to a separate case, at a different daycare.

Attorney Blake Ballin represents Craig on the previous charges. He said he has not been retained on the new charge.