MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daycare in southwest Memphis took a bullet Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at Horn Lake Learning Center on New Horn Lake Road. An owner says a bullet came flying through the building.

Memphis Police say no one was transported to the hospital, but an owner says one person was grazed.

“A teacher was in the classroom, and a bullet came through the wall, and it grazed her backside,” said owner Thessalonia Chism.

“We’ve never had this happen to us,” said Diana Clark, a teacher at Horn Lake Learning Center. “This is a nice neighborhood.”

A few minutes earlier, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road, which is just up the block from Horn Lake Learning Center. One person was injured in that shooting.

Right now, MPD says it is undetermined if the two scenes are connected.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.