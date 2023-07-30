MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family and friends of a beloved Memphis Pastor came together to celebrate her life one year after she was killed during a carjacking.

Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was carjacked outside of her Whitehaven home by a 15-year-old on July 18, 2022.

A tragic outcome that brought dozens together one year later in her honor, for a day of lament and action hosted by the Black Methodist for Church Renewal.

“She celebrated life, she celebrated us and she celebrated young people,” a speaker at the event said.

Her daughter, Ayanna Hampton, says it has been a very hard year. “It feels like a part of us is missing,” Hampton said. “Living life without the part of you that you feel makes you who you are, or made you who you are, or formed the person that you are is very difficult.”

Difficult not only for Hampton but for the woman who was on the phone with Eason-Williams, when she was carjacked.

Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams

“I kept calling her name, ‘Autura, Autura, what’s happening? Autura, what’s going on? I love you, tell me what’s happening.’ She just kept screaming and it seemed like it lasted forever. Then all of sudden I heard the gunshots and then she stopped screaming,” the speaker said.

Memphis Police say that three teenagers were arrested but one was released.

“People of faith, we can actually live into our faith claim by changing public policy because we live and die by policy,” said speaker Pastor Keith Caldwell with Centenary UMC.

Over the course of a few hours, discussions were had about gun reform, youth, and voting. All issues Reverend Eason-Williams advocated for, and her spirit now continues through the lives of those who loved her.

“Our message has always been that we deserve better, that we deserve more, and that we have the opportunities to change it,” Hampton said.

The teen charged in Eason-Williams’ murder was transferred over to adult court and is currently out on bond. He’s expected to appear in court next month.