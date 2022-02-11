MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We are just hours away from the deadline MLGW set to have power restored after last week’s ice storm. As the clock ticks down, Memphians are dreading another possible night in the dark.

For many like Cedric Ross in an Oakhaven neighborhood, the last eight days have felt like a rollercoaster with no end in sight.

“We’re just stuck in a bad situation right now, trying to survive,” Ross said. “We’re struggling right now. I don’t know how long we can continue but we don’t got any food. Not a refrigerator, not a stove, nothing running but that generator. We got a few things plugged up to it.”

They lost power last Thursday due to the ice storm. It was restored on Saturday, but only for a few hours, and since then those living along East Raines Road have been without power.

MLGW expects most customers will have power restored tonight. It could be longer for those in Oakhaven, given how much damage still remains.

With no set deadline in place, frustration only grows for neighbors like Sean Cowan as the waiting continues for another day.

“It’s messed up, totally screwed up and something needs to be done in the city,” he said. “I just want it to get done. Just give us some power that’s all. We ain’t asking for no handouts, just some power. It’s people in the city that can do it, give them the job.”

As of 4:25 p.m. Friday, there are 2090 outages affecting 12248 customers. WREG did reach out to MLGW Friday but no one was available. In a previous statement, they said restoration efforts will continue into Saturday.