MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas & Water said 88% of customers have power Tuesday morning, six days after an ice storm that devastated utility lines in Shelby County.

That’s just short of the 90% power restoration that utility officials set as a goal by Monday night.

MLGW says more than 48,000 individual customers are still without power and they have plans to decrease that number to 40,000 by Tuesday night. The company says to call them to report a power outage.

“Please do not assume that MLGW knows that your power is out,” Gale Carson said.

The company’s President and CEO J.T. Young said more than 1,200 workers are helping to repair power as of Tuesday. He also said there is around $13 million to $14 million dollars in storm damages.

“We’ve gone from 25 crews to 95 over the past few days,” he said.

Vice President Alonzo Weaver said circuit restorations are almost complete, and the company is now focused on fuse services.

Chief Customer Care Officer Jim West said 16 school facilities are currently out with most of those being private schools, which decreased by 13 from Monday’s count.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said there were a total 534 reported trees down with 495 cleared. He also stated there were 41 traffic lights out as of Tuesday.

Click here to view the live updates of power restorations.