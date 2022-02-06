MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water are still repairing power outages after Thursday’s ice storm.

On Sunday, MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said there were around a total of 272,000 customers (57 percent) impacted during ice storm, and 81 percent of MLGW’S customers now have power. He also said the company restored over 30,000 of customers’ power outages on Saturday.

“We have a net of about 10,000 to 12,000 of customers restored on yesterday, but we also had about 20,000 more outages to occur,” Young said. “So in reality, we restored over 30,000 customers yesterday, but the net effect was about 10,000 because we had so many outages to reoccur.”

Young also said 90 percent of customers with a power outage should have power restoration by midnight Monday with the last 10 percent of customers receiving power by Thursday midnight.

“We want to make sure folks are up and running as soon as possible,” Young said.

Chief Customer Care Officer Jim West said around 29 school facilities in the Memphis and Shelby County area, including private and public schools, are currently without power and some of those schools should have restoration by Sunday night.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said MLGW should have almost 400 trees removed by the end of Sunday.

The company also said they will not disconnect power for non-payments until further notice.