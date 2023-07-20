MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Davonte Pack, Ja Morant’s best friend, made his first court appearance Thursday concerning an alleged assault at the NBA superstar’s home.

With attorneys by his side, Pack appeared in court for the first time. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly assaulting a teen at Ja Morant’s home nearly one year ago.

It’s a case that has been developing in the legal system for months.

According to an affidavit, Pack assaulted Josh Holloway, who was 17 at the time of the incident, during a pickup game. Reports say Holloway passed a ball which ended up striking Ja Morant in the face.

Witnesses say Morant punched Holloway.

After Morant’s hit, Shelby County Deputies say an unidentified third party struck Holloway several times.

Deputies say initially, investigators were not provided with the identity of the individual who assaulted the teen. However, Pack was later identified as the suspect.

While Morant was never charged in the incident, the teen sued him in civil court earlier this year. Morant’s legal team countersued, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault.

According to court documents, Morant says after the teen hit him in the face with the basketball, the teen aggressively approached him. Morant says he struck Holloway to defend himself.

During his deposition testimony at the civil proceedings in May, Pack admitted to striking Holloway and said he did not feel threatened when he hit Holloway in the head.

Sheriff’s Deputies say medical records show the teen sustained bodily injury, including a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area where Pack struck him.

A warrant was issued for Pack’s arrest earlier this month, and he turned himself in Wednesday. He’s since been released on his own recognizance.

Pack goes back to court on August 25. Morant’s attorneys are due back in court on October 12.