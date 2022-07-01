MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500.

The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022.

The victim told police she was to walk her dog at the time and when she returned to her home on Cottonwood Place her car was missing. Police said there was no forced entry into the home and the keys were missing.

On April 24, Memphis Police conducted a traffic stop on the stolen Monte Carlo traveling on N. McLean from Poplar Avenue. The driver was arrested and charged.

MPD and Covington Police then began a joint investigation into the case.

The driver later told Covington Police that her boyfriend bought the car for $500 from a woman but she didn’t know her name.

Investigators determined that the daughter of the victim, Jessica Beloate, was the one that sold the car to the driver.

Beloate, who was living in Drummonds, Tennessee at the time of the theft, was transported to the Covington Police Department and interviewed. She denied any involvement in the vehicle theft but evidence in the case resulted in her arrest.

Beloate has been charged with theft of property over $1,000 and criminal simulation. She remains in custody with a $5,000 bond. She is due in court on July 15.