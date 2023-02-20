MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer who died after a shooting at an East Memphis library is being remembered by his daughter and fellow officers.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot in the line of duty at the Poplar-White Station branch library earlier this month.

Redd’s daughter, Summerr, who lives in Tupelo, says he was the best dad. Photos show a proud father taking his daughter to the cotillion dance and a loving grandfather holding his grandson in his arms.



“He just did everything he could for his daughter,” Summerr said. “There are so many bad people in the world. He was always that good person. He was always there to help someone who was in need.”

Redd’s daughter says he was about community, country and his church and it’s why he wore the uniform of a police officer and a Marine.

Officer Redd died Saturday, two weeks after being shot at the Poplar-White Station Library. On Feb. 2, he responded to a trespassing call, when he was shot by Torrence Jackson Jr.

Redd had spent 15 years with the department.

“Officer Redd exemplified everything that’s best about being a Memphis Police Officer. He was dedicated. He was caring,” said John Covington, chief steward for the Memphis Police Association.

Dealing with grief is nothing new for Summerr. She says gun violence also took the life of her son’s father.

“I was pregnant and my child’s father, he was killed by gun violence. So, this situation isn’t anything new to me and now I know how to deal with it mentally,” she said.

She says even dealing with unthinkable loss, her dad instilled in her to to keep living her life and being a good person by helping others.

“He wouldn’t want me to be sad and mad about the situation. He would just want me to be happy that he’s in a better place now,” she said.

Officer Redd is survived by his wife and three daughters. A GofundMe campaign has been set up to support the family’ hospital costs.

You can also find additional ways to donate by visiting the Memphis Police Association’s Facebook page.