CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find the images in this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The West Memphis Police Department has released dashcam video that shows a man jumping to his death on I-55 after trying to outrun police.

The footage was captured on April 17 during a high-speed chase involving West Memphis police and an Arkansas State Trooper.

West Memphis police said the officers and trooper came in contact with the driver of a Maroon Nissan Rogue while responding to a loitering complaint on the West Service Road around 12:19 a.m. They said the driver identified as Darin Woodward attempted to flee the scene and accelerated toward the trooper, causing him to jump out of the way.

West Memphis police said the actions initiated a vehicle pursuit with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph on the interstate.

They said state police took over as the primary in the pursuit and took the measures necessary to initiate a “PIT” maneuver that was successful.

In the video, you can see Woodard’s car spin around and hit a barrier before coming to a stop before crossing the bridge into Memphis.

You can also see Woodard get out of the vehicle and jump over the barrier. Police said he fell a distance of 40 to 50 feet to the ground below. He later died at the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle with Woodward, Ella Comfort, was detained by police.

The West Memphis police department said it decided to release the video because Comfort was spreading “outlandish” allegations on social that officers had killed Woodard.

The video shows the officers were not near Woodward when he jumped.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the department released the following statement:

It has been brought to the attention of the West Memphis Police Department that the passenger of the vehicle, Ella Comfort, has been on social media making outlandish allegations that this agency murdered Darin Woodard. An allegation that will not be ignored nor taken lightly. Anytime there is a loss of life it is always unfortunate but the grief you experience and how you chose to deal with it will not come at the expense of the integrity of the West Memphis Police Department. Ms. Comfort stated that we murdered Darin Woodard, threatened her and that she is seeking “justice”. The entire pursuit is on the dashcam of the pursuing officers, and you can see Mr. Woodard jump over the barrier wall after the vehicle came to a stop before officers could get to him. Due to these heinous allegations, the family sought answers and was shown the very same footage that will be released to the public accompanying this statement. At a time when the family should be grieving the loss of a family member, they were bombarded with lies as to what took place. The men and women of the department work tirelessly to protect this community and continue to make efforts to strengthen the trust of the citizens. This is an unfortunate example of what law enforcement deals with daily and it needs to stop. We will continue to make every effort to exude professionalism and transparency so that we can continue to be the police department this community can depend on.

West Memphis PD said an investigation of the events was conducted by Arkansas State Police.