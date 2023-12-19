MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County’s district attorney will announce a new strategy Tuesday to get tough on crime in the new year.

The strategy, which will go in effect Jan. 1, targets a dozen priority violent offenses, the office said. Those include felons in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen car with a firearm and smash-and-grab theft.

The DA’s office calls it “a groundbreaking initiative in the fight against violent crime.”

“This initiative underscores our commitment to aggressive prosecution, with a specific

emphasis on addressing violent crime in our community,” said DA Steve Mulroy. “We want to

make it clear that those who violate the law will be prosecuted, and those who engage in

violence or repeat nonviolent offenses will face the consequences, including incarceration.”

The crime rate in Memphis rose this year with a record-breaking number of homicides, as well as smash-and-grab robberies and shootings in high-profile public places.

