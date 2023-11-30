MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says it disagrees with a judge’s decision to release an 18-year-old murder suspect without bond.

Edio White was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Anthony Mason. Mason was shot to death on Vandalia Street in Binghampton on Thanksgiving morning. White reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the shooting.

White is charged with first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Criminal Court Judge Bill Anderson reportedly ordered that White be released on his own recognizance. White was released on Monday.

Thursday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the DA’s office disagrees with, but respects, the decision to release White.

According to Mulroy, while White has no prior record, the DA’s office requested a $75,000 bond and enrollment in the Memphis Allies program pending his trial.

Mulroy says White was enrolled in community college and “had members of the community vouch for him.”

Mulroy went on to state that the DA’s office does not set bail or decide on pretrial release.

“Most of the high-profile bail controversies in recent months involve decisions made by judicial commissioners or General Sessions judges themselves in the first 72 hours after arrest,” Mulroy said. “This is before our office becomes involved, and once our office has become involved, those controversial decisions are nearly always against the individual prosecutor’s position.”

In May, the Shelby County Commission approved a resolution that only allowed judges to set bail for those accused of Class A and B felonies, as well as some aggravated assault charges.

Mulroy also shifted the blame away from recent bail reform. According to Mulroy, the only change to the bail system has been adding a bail hearing with legal counsel within 72 hours of a suspect’s arrest.

“The only purpose of bail is to ensure that the defendant shows up for the next court date,” Mulroy said. “The Tennessee Constitution presumes the defendant be free while the case is pending (before any conviction) unless there is reason to believe the defendant poses a danger to the community or may fail to appear at the next court date.”

White is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, December 5.

Another suspect, 15-year-old Connor Tucker, has also been charged in this shooting. According to court records, Tucker confessed to shooting Mason in the head.