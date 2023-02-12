MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Horn Lake High School standout is playing in his third Super Bowl. WREG spoke to the family of Darius Harris on why his third trip to the big game is the biggest for the family.

For the Third time in four years, Former Horn Lake Standout and Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Darius Harris is back at the Super Bowl.

This time he has nearly his entire family with him, his grandfather telling me 14 members of the family made the trip to Arizona.

“All of them is here, pretty much the main family is here,” Simon Moore, Harris’ grandfather said.

He said while this is not his or his grandson’s first super bowl, it might be the most special.

“The first time he was on injured reserve, the second time he was just on special teams but this time he actually gets to participate in the game,” Moore said.

This season Harris has a career-high 40 tackles and one and a half sacks. Earlier this year, Harris told reporters he believes he is showing the team he has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.

“I feel like I proved it to not only the team and the league but just to myself honestly that I am a starter in this league and I can play with anybody,” Harris said.

His grandfather says Harris and the family hung out last night and less than 24 hours before the biggest game of his life, his grandson seemed relaxed.

“He was just having a good time, just enjoying his family. He wasn’t talking about the game. Just mostly entertained with his family,” Moore said.

Simon Moore says he knows most people never get a chance to watch the big game in person, while this will be his third time, having more than a dozen family members with him this year cheering on his grandson will make this moment even more special for the entire family.

“Just for us to be here and enjoy the festivities, it is a blessing,” Moore said.

After leaving Middle Tennessee State University, Harris went undrafted — and signed with the Chiefs in 2019.

This year, there are over a dozen players in the Super Bowl with ties to the Mid South.