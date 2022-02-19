MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her two-day-old daughter killed at the hands of the infant’s father, according to police, were laid to rest today.

It was a short walk to the front of Brown Missionary Baptist, but certainly a difficult journey for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle’s loved ones as they were preparing to say their final goodbyes.

At 27, her family describes that Danielle lived a vibrant life, so it was only fitting they donned her favorite color red. It was also the color of her casket adorned with red roses which were more reminders of her undeniable love, especially for her youngest daughter, Kennedy, who Danielle only got the chance to love on for two days before both lives were cut short.

Ride of Tears for Kennedy Hoyle

Danielle Hoyle’s mother seen holding Hoyle’s oldest daughter

Loved ones bid their final goodbye to Hoyle

On this day, it was all about celebrating the life this young mother lived. Sadly, Danielle leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter who sat embracing her grandmother a few feet from where her mother was lying peacefully with a calm presence of white doves nearby.

It’s a sense of calm that Pastor Brian Bartlett also asked for while delivering the eulogy.

“Stop losing your life over nonsense,” he said. “This is nonsense.”

However, words to describe the hurt were hard to come by when Danielle’s best friend Tashena Hill tried to explain the heartache she continues wrestling with.

“I had just talked to her right after she got out of the hospital,” Hill said.

Hugs and prayers are reminding Danielle and Kennedy’s grief-stricken loved ones that hope is not loss. A ride of tears were also in honor of baby Kennedy.

As they headed to the burial ground, it is their moment to say their final goodbyes to both a mother and daughter whose family, although struggling to heal from hurt, is sharing a message with hopes it will save a life.

Brandon Isabelle is the father of baby Kennedy. Police say he admitted to killing both Danielle and Kennedy at the beginning of this month.

However, he has pleaded not guilty. Isabelle remains behind bars with no bond.

He is set to reappear before a judge on Tuesday.