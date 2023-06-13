MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis dad is calling on citizens to take back their city after his 11-year-old son was held up at gunpoint in a Midtown parking lot last week.

The robbery near Central and Cooper was captured on several cameras. The young victim’s father said the more times he watches it, the angrier he gets.

“I don’t want to be afraid in my city. I don’t want my kids to be afraid, and I don’t want to leave my city,” he said. “I feel like fighting.”

The father, who didn’t want to be identified by name, said several family members and friends gathered at Railgarten Thursday night to hear his band perform. He said when it was over, his son walked with a friend to her car parked across the street, and they were ambushed by armed robbers who jumped out of a silver sedan. The thieves, he said, were after her vehicle.

“He was hearing our friend scream, and the assailants scream at her,” his father said. “He has flashbacks of that. He was petrified. He was like I don’t know what is going to get me out of here, but I want to get out here and get home and get in bed with Mom and Dad.”

An 11-year-old held up at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Central

The victim’s father, who is also a local builder, said they are counting their blessings that no one was hurt but says the crime in Memphis has gotten out of control.

“I had my lead foreman and designer held at gunpoint on a job site not six months ago. Just since Friday, my electrician had his car stolen,” he said. “Some other contractors were hanging out yesterday at their home and were approached by two women with AKs who took everything. The news can’t keep up with it, the cops can’t keep up with it.”

He said it will take a lot of people making a lot of noise to turn things around and said residents need to hold the district attorney, city council members, and the mayor accountable for their actions.

“You know, he’s had his show, and he’s on his way out, but find out who are these lead candidates. Is there a candidate who is going to lead with an iron fist and work with the chief of police and help recruit more officers?” he said. “We’ve got to take our city back.”

He said private businesses must also consider beefing up their security to keep customers and patrons safe.

“The criminals are getting more brazen, and we want to do whatever we can to get them off the street. Number one, so I can answer an 11-year-old’s question, have they got them yet?” he said.

If you recognize anything about the robbers and their vehicle or have any information that can help police find them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.