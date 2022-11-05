MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.

For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home.

“Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said.

Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins is homeless, after she claims previously speaking to WREG about tenants being without water led to retaliation by the property managers.

“They just told me ‘Because you were on Channel 3 News, we don’t think you will get a lease’, and I never got one,” Collins said. “I’m in a homeless shelter for another week in a half, then I will be back out on the streets.”

The management company has previously disputed her claims about not being able to sign a new lease.

Situations like what Collins has had to endure are why the Memphis Tenants Union has been working with residents to improve their living conditions over the last year.

“It’s a travesty what tenants are facing, and nobody deserves to feel insecure and unsafe in their home,” said Jeremiah Smith with the Memphis Tenants Union.

As a part of their outreach initiative, Memphis Tenants Union brought Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy to tour the complex Friday.

“I saw exposed wiring and areas of disrepair. The community room was completely covered up with storage, so it really wasn’t usable,” Mulroy said.

Currently, Memphis Towers is undergoing a $17-million renovation. Once completed, residents are expected to move into new units, along with security upgrades.

Meanwhile, Mulroy says he will be watching to see if the complex lives up to its word.

“We’re gonna have to consult with attorneys who specialize in this area,” Mulroy said. “Maybe do some further investigation and see if we think there are any legal violations that are within our jurisdiction.”

Although tenants like Collins no longer call this home, at the end of the day she cares about what happens to residents.

“I want Steve Mulroy to do something to help these people in this building so they will be safe,” Collins said. “Just make them safe.”

In a statement to WREG, the company that manages Memphis Towers says the building is in compliance, and they are happy to answer any questions the DA has.