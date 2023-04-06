MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy hosted a press conference on Thursday saying his office will offer free parking for victims at 201 Poplar.

Mulroy also says he will host a press conference at least once a month, addressing initiatives within the DA office. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.

In addition to free parking, light snacks, water, and therapy dogs will be available for victims and witnesses during their court dates. Occasionally, Subway gift cards for lunch will be provided.

A partnership with Memphis Police Department will be put in place to focus on organized retail thefts along with help from local organizations to provide resources to first-time offenders.

The press conferences will be held every two weeks on a Tuesday at 11 a.m.