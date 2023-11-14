MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputy jailers have been indicted on charges they beat an inmate at the jail in May.

Jailers Reginald Wilkins, 39, and Odell Underwood, 54, are charged with official repression and official misconduct, both felonies, and simple assault. They are listed in the county jail roster with $20,000 bonds.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner said both had been with the department for several years. Both officers have been relieved of duty without pay and face administrative charges.

Bonner said when he believes his officers are right he stands by them, but this was not one of those cases.

The sheriff said the detainee had assaulted a jailer earlier in the day, but had been subdued and was being treating when the beating allegedly happened.

Bonner also addressed a recent incident in which one inmate was stabbed by another inside a courtroom. Asked where the sharp obect came from, Bonner said the jail, which is over 40 years old, is “literally falling apart.”

Department is working to hire new employees as it faces a staffing shortages.