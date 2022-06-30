Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office launched a new initiative Thursday to combat elder abuse and exploitation.

The DA’s office met with elected officials and Coordinated Response for Elder Abuse partners to address the neglect and exploitation of the elderly in Memphis and Shelby County.

Elder abuse includes physical, sexual, financial, or emotional abuse of someone over 60 years old.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said the ScamStop901 initiative was created to educate seniors, vulnerable adults, and their families about scammer’s tactics, advise them on how to detect and deflect potential scammers and inform them about who to call if they think they’ve been a victim of a scam.

According to the National Council on Aging, up to 5 million older Americans are abused every year, often by someone they depend on. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows more than 14 percent of residents in Shelby County are age 65 or older.

The campaign will also be rolled out statewide as ScamStopTN in coordination with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.