MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video from a fatal shooting involving Shelby County deputies in June has been released by the District Attorney’s Office.

The video was posted on the DA’s office website Thursday afternoon. Warning: The images presented in the video may be graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop June 24 on Rosswood Avenue in Raleigh.

Hudspeth’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has demanded release of the police video.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the deputy approached Hudspeth in a parked car and attempted to stop him, but the driver managed to drive off, dragging the deputy who was pinned against the car door for almost 100 yards.

TBI says the deputy then shot the driver, who continued to drive for about a half mile before stopping. A neighbor said the deputy was lying in the road for several minutes after falling out of the suspect’s vehicle.

DA Steve Mulroy said his office would release an edited version of the video, which will show the most important parts. The family has already viewed the footage.

“I would like to get the relevant portions of the video published to the public as soon as possible without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation,” Mulroy said.

When describing the video, Mulroy said, “The video will speak for itself … There were questions about the use of the word ‘dragged.’ I don’t think that is an accurate description.”

Mulroy said earlier this week that he not know whether charges will be filed against the deputy involved in the shooting, and the investigation by TBI is not complete.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, speaking in June, called Ben Crump’s accusations of misconduct a “cheap political stunt.”