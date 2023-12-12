MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another 12 people have been indicted in connection with organized retail theft rings, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

That brings the total number of people indicted in Operation Broken Bottles to 27, he said. The operation is targeting smash-and grab theft operations.

Smash-and-grab theft rings have hit retail businesses across the city recently. Some, such as City Gear and Buster’s Liquors, have been hit multiple times. It’s causing some business to consider closing in Memphis, Mulroy said.

“This situation is intolerable and we won’t stand for it,” he said.

