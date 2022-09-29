MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Memphis Police Department Chief C.J. Davis announced in a press release Thursday plans for a collaborative Cold Case Unit.

According to the release, the new unit will aid law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases.

“Our Office is excited to announce the formation of the Cold Case Unit,” Mulroy said. “We are ready to get to work with MPD to bring closure to these victims’ loved ones who have waited for far too long. These offenders are still out on the street potentially committing many more crimes, so prosecuting them can prevent crimes down the road.”

Memphis Police says cases are typically investigated by the original detective until all known leads are exhausted. A case may be reviewed and deemed cold after a year with no new investigative leads.

When the Cold Case Unit is in operation, MPD will share cold case files with the Unit, and Assistant District Attorneys will evaluate the files with a checklist to determine solvability.

From there, Shelby County District Attorney General investigators will follow up on cases deemed solvable. They will also assist with finding defendants in cases where warrants couldn’t be served so they can be prosecuted.

The Unit is expected to receive its first cases to review as early as the end of next week and aims to review up to 200 cases per year.

“The Memphis Police Department supports any efforts that will assist in bringing long-awaited justice to the many families that have been impacted. This effort may be fruitful and help identify suspects who have committed egregious crimes against members of our community,” Chief Davis said.

The Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with information about a cold case to contact the unit at 901-636-COLD (2653) or email ColdCase@memphistn.gov. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.