MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reckless driving continues to be an issue affecting many across the Memphis area and has gotten the attention of the Shelby County District Attorney.

From fire stations to roadways, no part of Memphis is safe from drag racing.

“My life is completely changed from you just being careless,” said Jasmine Catron who was hit by a car while attending a car show in South Memphis.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy recently met with Memphis Police and other city leaders about the reckless driving issue.

“I consider it a public safety issue, so we need to take it very seriously,” he said.

Mulroy told WREG that MPD officers are in a tough position.

“There is a policy against high-speed chases that I think makes a lot of sense, you don’t want to endanger innocent bystanders, but it does make it difficult to catch the perpetrators,” he said.

Despite MPD being hampered by some departmental policies, Mulroy has been committed to doing his part to address this ongoing issue.

“Every one of those cases where the police have found somebody and they bring them to us, we will prosecute them. We will prosecute them vigorously,” he said.

Over the weekend, a WREG viewer captured footage of two drivers doing donuts while brandishing weapons out the window along Airways Boulevard. The incident caught the attention of MPD, and the department released a statement, saying in part:

“These incidents will not be tolerated on Memphis streets and highways. We will utilize every resource available to curb this trend and to ensure the safety and protection of all Memphians and our visitors.”

In recent months, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has increased its presence across Shelby County with the hope that it will reduce accidents and reckless driving.

Efforts that many hope will pay off as a city looks to get a handle on a dangerous problem.

We have put in numerous requests to speak with MPD about this topic. As of now, they have not made anyone available to speak. If that changes, we will let you know.