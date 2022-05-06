MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted after he was accused of shooting a man after they argued about how to properly load a sawed-off shotgun.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Edwin Lorenzo Bailey on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 3 a.m. November 9, 2021 at the front yard of a home on Winston Drive near North Watkins in Frayser.

According to the DA’s office, resident at the home was waiting for his boss to arrive when Bailey walked up and showed him a saw-offed shotgun was he trying to sell.

The DA’s office says the resident’s boss, 42-year-old Richard Varnadoe, drove up and joined the discussion. According to the DA’s office, Varnadoe suggested that Bailey shouldn’t be handling the shotgun since he “apparently didn’t know how to load it properly.”

The DA’s office says the resident was walking toward the side of his house when he heard a blast from the shotgun and saw Varnadoe fall to the ground.

The resident reportedly said he saw Bailey run away, but then Bailey came back and shot Varnadoe again.

The DA’s office says Varnadoe was struck in the chest and face. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s office says Bailey fled the scene, but federal marshals arrested him in Detroit 10 days later.

Bailey is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.