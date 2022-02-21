MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man they described as a major heroin supplier for street gangs.



59-year-old Derrick Johnson has been convicted on two charges of criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to sell over 150 grams of heroin.



Johnson was arrested following an undercover operation by the Memphis Police Organized Crime Unit. He now faces 15 to 25 years per charge.



Investigators said Johnson was a supplier for the Dixie Homes Murda Squad in early as 2017.



Police said the investigation pointed to a supply chain that included gang members, using multiple cell phones and involve arranging large transfers of money and product.



Police said that money was dropped off at Johnson’s home in exchange for heroin that was sometimes laced with fentanyl.



Investigators with the case said that Johnson is responsible for distributing up to 500 grams (over a pound) of heroin to street-level dealers. The DA’s Office said another two dozen gang members have been convicted or plead guilty in this case.



Johnson was denied bail after being taken into custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022.

