SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — In a matter of minutes, masked thieves can take a hammer to a business window, burst in and clear shelves.

Smash-and-grabs have become a real concern in Memphis. Business owners have continued to plead for an end as the crime continues to make headlines.

“What we’ve been doing for the past 10 years, hasn’t been working,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. “We noticed a pattern. It’s happening a lot and a lot of businesses are reaching out to us and explaining that you know the dollar amounts involved are really high.”

He said they are now trying something new. All smash-and-grab cases will be funnelled through the same prosecutor.

“That prosecutor will be looking for patterns for repeat offenders,” Mulroy said.

He says they will also be working with MPD’s task force and other agencies.

“If this had come through the normal system, the cases may go to ten different courts and ten different trial teams in our prosecutor’s office, and they may not see the connections and handle differently,” Mulroy said.

He said the new approach is up and running.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rsays they’ve responded to twice as many smash-and-grabs last year compared to 2021.

The National Retail Federation says reports of organized retail crimes are up 30 percent across the country.