MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged with theft of merchandise 21 times over the last year had all but five cases dismissed by the Shelby County District Attorney’s office.

Memphis police are currently looking for Jeremy Horton, 37, for an alleged shoplifting at a T-Mobile store on Summer Avenue last week. Employees said Horton took about $600 in electronics and threatened to shoot up the business.

According to court records, Horton also made threats of violence in some of the other cases that were thrown out of court.

Horton’s criminal record goes back to 2008, and over the last fourteen years, he has been charged nearly 40 times with theft of property. The longest sentence he has received is six months behind bars.

All of the cases were misdemeanors and involved thefts of less than $1,000, but in 2023 alone, Horton is accused of stealing a total of $6,000 in merchandise from area stores.

We asked the DA’s office why the 16 cases against Horton were thrown out this year but have not received a response.

Surveillance pictures of Horton at T-Mobile store. Courtesy: MPD

This week, Memphis police released surveillance pictures of Horton from the T-Mobile store.

The store manager told officers she recognized Horton because he was a frequent shoplifter, and she had all his personal information on file.

Horton is facing a charge of aggravated robbery in the T-Mobile case.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH