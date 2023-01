Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh Monday.

Officers responded to the scene at Austin Peay Highway and Coleman at 6:60 p.m.

Police say the victim was riding a bike when he was struck by a white Infiniti. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the responsible party fled the scene. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.