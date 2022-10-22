MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries.

In a statement, Sheriff Shannon Beasley said the following:

“This is a very unfortunate and tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. We also are in prayer for our Deputy as he and his family are also coping with this terrible tragedy”, Sheriff Shannon Beasley said.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is the investigating agency and all pertinent information has been released to them and we will continue our full cooperation throughout their investigation. We ask that any further information requested, in regard to this crash, be directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 731-423-6630”.

