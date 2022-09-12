MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a question about your MLGW utility bill, it may be a few days before you are able to talk to a human being about it over the phone.

Mary Reid said she called MLGW several times a day for nearly a week and kept getting the same message but no operator.

“If it’s not an emergency, we can’t take your call, all circuits are busy, and everybody is busy. Call back at another time,” Reid said.

Monday, Reid said she was put on hold for an hour but was finally talked to someone with customer service and was told someone else would be calling her back to resolve her problem.

“And no one has called me back,” said Reid. “It’s extremely frustrating.”

WREG has received a number of calls from MLGW customers who say they have had issues getting through to MLGW or have been put on hold for hours.

Main Street community office

When we asked MLGW about the problem, they issued this statement:

“We resumed disconnecting residential customers for non-payment on Monday, August 29, 2022, which led to higher call volumes and long wait times. To help with this issue, our Customer Care Center accepts calls until 7 p.m.“

Monday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water also said its community offices will reopen to walk-in customers on October 3. The offices, including the one Downtown, have been closed since the pandemic.

MLGW said its Summer location will remain closed.

The utility said it is also rolling out a new online appointment reservation system for those seeing a credit counselor. They said the system will be like making an appointment at your doctor’s office. MLGW has not said when the new service will be available.

Right now, customers can pay their bills in person through three drive-thru locations, using drop boxes at Community offices, online by MyAccount, or in person through an authorized Pay Agent location throughout Shelby County.

For a list of payment options click here.