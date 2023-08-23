MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Nutbush convenience store were able to disarm a would-be robber who fired a gun into the business and assaulted several people.

Memphis police have released video and pictures of the suspect two months after the incident at the Citgo in the 4100 block of Jackson.

Investigators said several customers at the counter ran to a bathroom for cover after the man opened fire in the doorway of the gas station.

They said the suspect punched three customers and went through the pockets of a fourth customer while pointing a weapon at them.

Police said several other customers restrained and disarmed him after the man pushed another customer to the ground in the parking lot.

The suspect was able to run away and is now facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted robbery.

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.