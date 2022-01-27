MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he pulled a weapon on a store owner, before attempting to set the corner market on fire.



Detectives said what sparked the disagreement was the owner refusing to give the man money to buy cigarettes.



Vinswacio Andrews is behind bars after being charged with assault and attempted arson.

Authorities said the 28-year-old pulled out a knife, then poured gasoline and attempted to strike a match.



One of The big questions from many, including those living in the area, is what prompted all of this in the first place.

What appears an eagerness to buy and possibly light up a cigarette, may have led to the accused trying to light a fire outside this Orange Mound convenience store.”



Even after the attempted arson, police said Andrews drove to this store, where he abandoned his truck, only to walk away.



We tried speaking to the store’s owner, but he did not want to go on camera.



As for Andrews, he is currently being held on aggravated assault and attempted arson charges.



Andrews’ next court appearance is scheduled for January 28.