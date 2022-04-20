MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a woman who they say pointed a gun at a Whitehaven gas station clerk when she was short on cash Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, an employee at the BP gas station on Millbranch Road was involved with a customer who became irate when she did not have enough money to pay for her items.

The suspect became furious when the clerk told her she needed to pay in full. She pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and said ‘I got you’.

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

Police say the suspect left the store, and as she drove off the lot, the victim heard several shots being fired. However, no damage was done to the store.



Photos provided by MPD