MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenagers at the Youth Villages facility in Bartlett have been subjected to rapes, beatings and assaults by staff, Attorney Ben Crump alleged in a press conference Wednesday.

Crump added more allegations against the youth facility following the death of Alegend Jones, a 17-year-old who died in November while in Youth Villages’ care. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

But Crump alleges there have been more victims, including a teen who, he said, was raped by counselors and contracted HIV as a result.

A 19-year-old former foster child who said she was placed in Youth Villages campuses since she was 12, said at the press conference Wednesday that she was refused meals, sent to school without washing or brushing her teeth, beaten and put in restraints by staff members.

Crump called on state officials to investigate Youth Villages.

“Shame on us if we let them sweep this under the rug,” Crump said. “Just because these are Black children, we can’t let them be defined as throwaway children.”

Erica Brown, the mother of that teenager allegedly raped, spoke during the press conference, saying she sent her son to the facility for treatment thinking she was helping him. He now has HIV, she said.

“Youth Villages, it’s time for you to be held accountable,” she said. “No one else’s child should go in healthy and come out sick.”

The Bartlett Police Department and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are investigating Alegend Jones’ death.

Family said she got into an altercation with two male counselors who ordered her to remove her clothes before she was body slammed. Youth Villages denies those allegations, and said in a statement the teen died after a medical emergency.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said she hoped local elected officials would look into Youth Villages following the allegations.

“Don’t just give this money away in this next fiscal year without putting in some checks and balances and making sure that, before you give Youth Villages a dime, we know what happened to Alegend,” Sawyer said.

Youth Villages provides programs for children with emotional and behavioral problems. The group operates 101 locations in 26 states and claims an 88% success rate.

The program was founded in 1986 in Memphis, which is home to Youth Villages’ national operations center.