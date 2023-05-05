MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Charges against Romerick Humphrey, the Cru Lounge shooting suspect, have been dropped on Friday.

According to the court system, the charges against Humphrey have been dismissed due to Lack of Prosecution.

Back in March, reports say Humphrey was kicked out of Cru Lounge and returned several minutes later with an AR-15 shooting at the people outside while standing in the middle of the road.

One security guard was shot in the shoulder. A customer was shot in the stomach.

He was originally charged with 3 counts of Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Criminal Attempt-Employ Firearm With Intent to Commit Felony, and 3 counts of Criminal Attempt-Reckless Endangerment Committed with a Deadly Weapon.