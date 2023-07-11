MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the lookout for four men after a burglary at a Crosstown jewelry store Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived to Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair at 300 N. Cleveland street around 1:30 am. The suspects were seen driving on scene in a silver Chrysler 300 and a black Infiniti sedan or coupe.

The four suspects exited the vehicles and quickly kicked the bars off the shop windows and broke the front glass. A metal cashbox containing $500 was stolen along with an undetermined amount of jewelry, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The four suspects entered the store where handfuls of jewelry was taken. Police say they were in and out of the jewelry store in less than a minute.

One of the four suspects was seen wearing a red flat bill hat with a headlamp attached to it. Another of the four wore a yellow safety vest. They were last seen driving down Cleveland street after fleeing the scene.