MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Crosstown gas station called a “breeding ground” for crime was shut down as a public nuisance Thursday.

The Snappy Mart at Madison Avenue and Cleveland Street had been the site of about 600 calls for police service and about 60 arrests over the past year, District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Crimes include not only open drug use and prostitution reports but at least one homicide and overdose death, he said. There were also code issues at the property.

Mulroy said his office warned the store more than a year ago that it needed to clean up its act. When they did not, he said his office had no choice but to take action.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said officers will continue to monitor the location for criminal activity. The property has been the target of complaints from both residents and city council members.

The store cannot reopen until remedial steps are taken to reduce crime, Mulroy said. Based on past experience, it could be resolved in a matter of weeks.

Mulroy said he expected there could be more closures of nuisance businesses around Memphis.

“There are a number of other properties we are actively investigating right now,” he said.

