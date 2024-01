MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department put out a social media post warning residents of an “armed and dangerous” subject Thursday evening.

Authorities are looking for Preston Young, a man wanted on several felony charges.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen on Siloam Road without shoes or a shirt. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

They warned residents to remove keys from their vehicles and lock the doors of their homes, and to call 911 if you see Young.