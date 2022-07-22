MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says thanks to the efforts of several area law enforcement agencies, they have closed another drug house and taken two people into custody.

The sheriff’s department said the Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Drug Task Force did a ground and air sweep Thursday and discovered two people in Edmondson growing marijuana in their backyard.

The sheriff’s department said they recovered 86 marijuana plants growing at the home in the 1000 block of Proctor Road.

They said officers also discovered starter pot plants, grow lights, weapons, cash, and other drug paraphernalia inside the house.

Trenell Moore, 37, and Monesoha Chism, 33, were booked in the Crittenden County jail on drug manufacturing and weapons charges.

The task force includes members of the sheriff’s department, the West Memphis Police Department, the Marion Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.