MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Criminal Court Judge received a reprimand from a state board after she solicited money for a school while wearing her judicial robes on social media.

The Board of Judicial Conduct handed down the public reprimand to Judge Melissa Boyd on Monday. The letter notes that Boyd accepted the discipline.

“Since assuming office as a Shelby County Criminal Court Judge on September 1, 2022, you solicited resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school. Your posts seeking these contributions from the public show you wearing your judicial robes,” the board wrote. “Here, you lent the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of others … “

Additionally, the board said Boyd failed to respond to a notice of the investigation into the posts sent to her Dec. 21, 2022, until more than a month after the deadline.

Boyd serves as Division IX judge of the 30th Judicial District Criminal Court, a seat she won in a general election Aug. 4, 2022.