MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County’s Criminal Court Clerk became a victim of crime after her car was stolen in Cordova.

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn has dedicated her career to working in the community. But she became a crime victim after her car was stolen from a gas station off Germantown Parkway Sunday evening.

“You know, this really has me shaken, and to think that even if the criminal court clerk could be carjacked, anybody could be carjacked, and that’s truly what is scary. It became my reality,” Kuhn said.

She said she takes precautions.

“This time, I happened to drive in, and I thought I would go by the middle bay by the doors because I thought that would be the safest location instead of the end caps,” Kuhn said.

As she started pumping gas, two cars pulled up, one between her pump and where another man was. There were four men.

“They were wearing a mask, and they got in my car and they took off in my car, with the hose still in it. So the gas was going everywhere,” Kuhn said.

A man took off in Kuhn’s car with two others closely following behind.

Kuhn said four people at the busy gas station immediately jumped into action to help.

“And I greatly appreciated it, one gentleman even took off after them to get the tags and then he came back. So if there’s any silver lining it was those four individuals and MPD was fantastic as well,” Kuhn said. “The officer that came on scene, Josh Thompson I believe his name was, he was fantastic.”

Thankfully, Kuhn’s car was found outside an apartment.

“I feel very fortunate it was recovered, I know so many people get their cars stolen and they’re not recovered. Fortunately, my phone was in my car and we used the tracking device on my phone to find out where they were,” she said.

While she will get her car back, she is still concerned that the thieves still have some of her belongings and has this message for the public.

“People want to know what can they do and, I don’t have all the answers, but all I can say is try and stay as safe as possible, keep your doors locked, make sure you have your possessions with you if possible,” Kuhn said.

Police records show the four accused thieves were believed to be in an Infiniti and Nissan. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.