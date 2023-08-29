MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced Tuesday they are offering special awards of $10,000 each for information leading to arrests and charges in 12 murder cases.

The organization said this is the highest number of extra awards they have posted at one time, made possible by a donation of $85,000 from anonymous Memphians along with the regular funds budgeted by CrimeStoppers.

The potential cash payout totals at $120,000.

The 12 murder victims are 11 males and one female between the ages of 15 and 64.

Larry Thorn, 27, of Memphis, killed January 20, 2023

Darwin Hill, 29, of Memphis, killed January 21, 2023

Xavier Tankersley, 17, of Memphis, killed March 5, 2023

Akeem Brown, 17, of Memphis, killed May 21, 2023

Jeffery Miller, 22, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022

Vanity Macklin, 33, of Southaven, killed May 3, 2022

Ja’Kobe White, 15, of Memphis, killed May 2, 2021

Marlon Bobo, 29, of Memphis, killed June 18, 2021

Andrew Rainer, 22, of Memphis, killed October 3, 2021

Donald Ertler, 64, of Memphis, killed December 31, 2021

Glen Cofield, 57, of Memphis, killed June 7, 2019

“The 12 murders have been chosen by CrimeStoppers by scores of homicide cases we studied because each could be solved with just one or two calls from the public with helpful information,” said CrimeStoppers director David Wayne Brown. “We often say that someone knows something in every felony case. That is really true. We hope the extraordinary cash awards available in these cases will urge someone to contact us with information we can pass to detectives.”

Anyone with information about these cases can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to submit an anonymous tip. An award will be paid to a tipster who gives information that helps authorities identify a suspect and issue a warrant or charge in one of the 12 cases.

Brown thanked the anonymous donors, the Memphis Police Department, and Police Chief CJ Davis for helping with the project. He also said CrimeStoppers is creating a new website to keep the public informed about extra awards in local felonies.