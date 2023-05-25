MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis family is living in fear after their home was shot multiple times last week. With nowhere else to turn, they reached out to WREG, hoping that sharing their story can put an end to the violence.

A woman and her uncle were shot on Eldridge Avenue. She says the family is being targeted as a result of minor dispute, and are hopeful that an arrest can be made soon.

“They had my kids crying,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “They thought I was going to be dead by me coming in the house, and I was dripping blood from down there, I didn’t know what was going on down there.”

A photo was provided showing a person holding a weapon witnesses say was responsible for the shooting.

She says it all stemmed from an argument at the B-52 Market, where a man allegedly threatened to kill her after she confronted him about her child. She says the man then followed her home and opened fire.

She was hit by gunfire multiple times, but survived. As she continues to heal, she hopes other can learn from her pain.

“Stop arguing with folks and stop thinking y’all so hard out here cause we ain’t hard, like we say we is. These folks in Memphis ready to kill,” she said.