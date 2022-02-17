MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders unveiled a new plan to fight crime in Memphis and Shelby County. The Crime Commission describes this five-year plan as balanced, evidence-based, and informed.

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission announced a new 5-year safe community action plan with some key players.



“Many times we are asked what are we doing,” Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said. “Well, this is a twenty-step action plan, that will hold us all accountable.”

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Health Department, the plan includes law enforcement and input from nearly 800 residents.

“It’s everything from encouraging people to sign up to be a mentor to the Boys and Girls Club to the very much truth in sentencing that the victim’s of crime in Tennessee deserve and the offenders of those crime deserve as well,” District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

While MPD said it is saw a 3 percent reduction in serious crime, Chief CJ Davis said it’s still a key concern.

“Until we start approaching from a preventative and proactive standpoint,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. “We can be fighting crime like this for a long time.”

To stay in the battle, she said she needs more officers.

“We believe right now we have some plans in place that can sustain crime reduction, but we can’t continue to work our department on overtime,” Chief Davis said.

When it comes to fighting the cycle of violence, she said in conjunction with this plan the department is ramping up its efforts and will continue to concentrate on hotspots.

“We have a gang problem in this city the mayor and I have been talking about what do negotiations look like and how do we talk to young people who committing crimes and offer them jobs somewhere to live,” Chief Davis said.

The crime commission said the impact of the plan will be graded in measurements.



You can find a link to review the plan, here.