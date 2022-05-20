NESBIT, Miss. — The Desoto County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a massive brush fire in Nesbit Thursday night.

Investigators said it started as an unauthorized burn allegedly set by the property owner on Star Landing Road near Highway 51 around 9 p.m. The fire was intended to be a controlled burn but got out of control because of strong winds.

The blaze consumed several acres and took roughly 30 firefighters from three different fire departments hours to contain. The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine if the property owner will be cited.

Officials said all burns in the county must be permitted, but no permit was issued for this one.