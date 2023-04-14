MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two weeks after a deadly tornado destroyed schools in the Covington area the city is getting some help to get students back in a classroom.

Covington Mayor Jan Hensley told WREG that Tipton County Schools approached his office about possibly converting their playing field into space for two temporary structures for 1,300 displaced students and faculty of Crestview Elementary and Middle schools.

“This is pretty amazing. This all came together about a week ago in the midst of putting things back together,” Mayor Hensley said.

Several major contractors are handling construction with The Ford Motor Company Fund and Walbridge Construction, a general contractor at Blue Oval City, providing $500,000 for the project.

Contractors surveyed the site Tuesday. Workers started cranking up bulldozers Wednesday, and work hasn’t slowed down. With a two-week deadline, it’s been even more impressive.

Mayor Hensley said these workers, who are involved in building Ford’s Blue Oval City, are so committed to this project.

“They pulled off the Blue Oval job to come over here and get this done. Their words are…’ this is their community…they want to help,’ Mayor Hensley said.

Plans are to have construction completed so students can resume learning the first week in May.

Mayor Hensley stresses the tools for learning: notebooks, pencils, and basic supplies were lost in the tornado. So, donations are still needed.

“The students are definitely going to need those cause the school’s were total ‘demos,'” Mayor Henley said.

For those interested, donations of school supplies can be dropped off at Covington City Hall.

This afternoon, Tipton County Schools announced TCAP testing for grades 3 through 8 will not be waived for students at Crestview Middle School and Crestview Elementary School.

Below is a letter from the Tipton County Schools: