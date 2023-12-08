MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rebirth and a multimillion-dollar redevelopment in one of the oldest predominantly Black neighborhoods in Memphis is underway.

The old Northside High School will become the new Northside Square in the Klondike community in North Memphis.

“I think the new Northside Square means everything for the Klondike Community,” said Quincy Jones, director of programs for The Works, Inc. “This is a tremendous opportunity to see reinvestment in one of this city’s most poor and most challenged communities.”

City leaders, community activists, and representatives with The Works Inc., a community development corporation, broke ground on the new 270,000-square-foot facility.

“Klondike, which is an often overlooked North Memphis neighborhood, really is coming back to life through the vision of the community and the strong leadership of The Works, Inc.,” Ashley Cash, director of Housing and Community Development, said.

The $72-million project will feature office space, education and healthcare services, food and beverage space, and room on three levels for community events and affordable housing.

“Our project moving Klondike forward suggests that we will have zero displacement of current residents, but we also will have opportunities for those who want to come to this place and so, we’ll have rents as low as $400 on some of our properties,” The Works, Inc., CEO & President Roshun Austin said.

The old Northside High School on Vollintine Avenue opened in 1966 but was closed in 2016 due to dwindling student enrollment, leading to the decline in traffic and investment in Klondike, but this new project is seen as a rebirth.

“It’s a tremendous shot in the arm in terms of revitalization, regrowth, and just rebirth of great things that can happen in neighborhoods,” Jones said. “We also need to see this happen in other neighborhoods in Memphis as well.”

Organizers say construction work on the new Northside Square should be wrapped up late 2024 with tenants moving in the following year.