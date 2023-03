MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters in Lafayette County battled a massive house fire during a tornado warning in the area last week.

The Lafayette County Fire Department said a home on Country Road 251 was fully engulfed when crews arrived before 9 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy: Lafayette County Fire Department

Fire officials said the fire spread to a nearby shed, which was filled with lumber.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.