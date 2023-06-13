MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly used her job to embezzle thousands of dollars from her grandfather, according to Memphis Police.

On Feb. 22, officers responded to an embezzlement call at CN/IC Employees Credit Union in the airport area.

The manager told police that Isis Pinkston, a teller and loan officer, was transferring money from her grandfather’s account into hers.

Reports show that Pinkston would log into the assistant manager’s account to authorize the transactions. The victim’s grandfather said he called the credit union on Feb. 14 because he did not receive his bank statements for November and December of 2022.

MPD says after investigating, they found that from Nov. 16-Feb. 13, Pinkston allegedly made 12 transactions totaling $17,000.

Pinkston was taken into custody Monday and charged with Theft of Property between $10,000 and $60,000.