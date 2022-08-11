MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about a crash in South Memphis that tragically took the life of a Memphis firefighter.

David Pleasant was killed, and three other firefighters and a civilian were hurt when a ladder truck was involved in a crash on E.H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas.

Investigators have spent the day combing through evidence and collecting video in the area.

WREG reviewed footage of the accident, and it appears to show the ladder truck was traveling down South Danny Thomas Boulevard when the driver of a pickup truck runs a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed down Crump Boulevard.

As a result, the pickup truck hit the fire engine. Upon impact, the fire truck flipped on its side and a fireman was ejected.

It’s a sight witnesses say will remain with them forever.

“When they pulled him from under the truck, they never stopped working on him until the ambulance got here, and when the ambulance got here, they were still working,” a witness said.

Despite efforts, Pleasant died at the hospital, and his three colleagues were treated and released.

As far as the driver of the pickup truck, they were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said yet if they will face charges.